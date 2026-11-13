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DRONE ALERT US troops ordered to shelter at RAF Lakenheath after suspected drone activity sparks security alert

Warning as Southeastern closes lines ALL weekend hitting Bromley trains

US military personnel were ordered to shelter in place at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk after suspected unauthorised drone activity triggered a major security response at the American airbase.

Security forces were deployed to investigate reports of drones near the installation on Friday (13 November), with air raid sirens reportedly sounding across the base.

Personnel were instructed to remain under cover while military security teams assessed the potential threat.

US European Command confirmed that security forces had responded to suspected unauthorised drone activity at the base.

Officials said there were no reports of injuries or damage to military aircraft or infrastructure.

Security alert at RAF Lakenheath resolved

Conservative MP Nick Timothy said he had been informed that the incident had been resolved and there was no threat to the wider public.

He called for the Ministry of Defence and US Air Force to provide further information about the security alert without compromising military operations.

RAF Lakenheath is a key American military installation in Britain, home to US Air Force fighter squadrons and thousands of military personnel and their families.

The alert comes amid growing security concerns surrounding military bases across the UK following reports of unauthorised drone activity near sensitive defence sites.

Drone restrictions imposed around Suffolk military bases

Temporary restrictions on unauthorised drone flights were introduced around RAF Lakenheath and neighbouring RAF Mildenhall on Thursday (12 November).

The measures cover an area extending five nautical miles around each base and prohibit drone operations without permission from military authorities.

The restrictions are scheduled to remain in force until 18 November unless amended or withdrawn.

Questions remain over suspected drone activity

The latest incident follows heightened security concerns involving American military facilities in Britain.

However, there is no confirmed evidence linking Friday’s alert to Iran or any foreign government.

Officials have not established publicly who was responsible for the suspected drone activity or whether any aircraft were recovered.

The security incident has now been declared resolved, although questions remain about the circumstances surrounding the alert.

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