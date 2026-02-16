A deadly stabbing spree rocked Valley Retail Park in Croydon in the early hours of February 15, leaving one man dead and three others wounded. Police have slammed the incident as a shocking outbreak of violence on Valentine’s weekend.

Horror at Valley Retail Park

The 22-year-old victim succumbed to his stab wounds despite emergency surgery. Two other men, both 21, were rushed to the hospital—one with life-threatening injuries.

Valley Retail Park, a busy hub featuring a Vue cinema, bowling alley, shops, and eateries off Purley Way, was sealed off by police and remained closed all day as a crime scene.

Arrests and Investigation Underway

Seven arrests have been made in connection with the violent outbreak. Two women, both 25, and a 28-year-old man face murder inquiries and remain in police custody.

Four others, including a 21-year-old woman who has been bailed and a 22-year-old woman still held, were arrested on suspicion of affray.

The Metropolitan Police said: “They have both since been arrested on suspicion of affray. The man with potential life-threatening injuries remains in the hospital while the other has been taken into police custody.”

Detective Pleas for Witnesses

Leading the probe, Detective Chief Inspector Alex Gammampila said:

“Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family at this hugely difficult time. We understand this incident will be distressing for the local community. Officers are working urgently to unravel what happened and bring those responsible to justice. Anyone with information should contact the police without delay.”