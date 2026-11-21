Police are trying to trace a vehicle believed to have dropped fencing materials across approximately 1.5 miles of road near Swindon after a motorist’s car was damaged.

Wiltshire Police received a report at about 8.30pm on Thursday 19 November after a driver struck debris on a road near Castle Eaton.

Officers found wooden posts, gates and fence panels scattered between School Lane in Castle Eaton and Lushill Lane.

Police believe the material fell from a vehicle carrying fencing, but the vehicle responsible has not yet been identified.

Investigators want to hear from anyone who saw a tractor, lorry, trailer or other vehicle transporting fencing materials in the Castle Eaton or Hannington area that evening.

Residents and motorists are also being asked to check CCTV, doorbell and dashcam footage.

Anyone with information can call 101 or contact Wiltshire Police online, quoting crime reference 54260139015.