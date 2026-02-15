Midnight Mayhem in Catford Alley: Person Rushed to Hospital After Mystery Incident

Paramedics swooped on Rushey Green just after midnight on Sunday, February 15, following a serious incident in a notorious Catford alleyway.

Police Seal Off Alley Near Catford Shops

The drama unfolded in the narrow passage between Rushey Green and the shops at Catford Island, right under Octavia House.

Shoppers heading to Lidl or Dreams found the path taped off by police, with medical supplies scattered across the scene.

Urgent Medical Response

“We were called at 0.57am on Sunday 15 February to reports of an incident at Rushey Green, SE6,” said a London Ambulance Service spokesperson.

“An ambulance crew and a medic in a fast response car attended immediately. We treated a person at the scene and rushed them to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

What Really Happened?

Details of the victim’s condition remain under wraps, and the Metropolitan Police have yet to release more info on the shocking event.