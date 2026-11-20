A man has been jailed for 13 years for rape and violent assaults after a survivor spoke publicly about finding the courage to ask for help.

Evalds Saksons, 32, of Lea Park Grove, Leeds, was found guilty at Leeds Crown Court of rape, assault by penetration and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was sentenced to 13 years in prison, West Yorkshire Police confirmed on Friday 20 November.

Survivor describes support

In a victim personal statement read at sentencing, the woman said she had found the courage to call a helpline and had been believed.

She said: “When I finally found the courage to call the helpline and ask for help, I was believed.”

She described receiving support from police, relatives, friends and organisations helping women affected by abuse.

Detective Sergeant Dan Bottomley, of Leeds Adult Safeguarding Unit, urged other victims not to suffer in silence.

He said: “We do not underestimate how hard it can be to report sexual or physical abuse offences, but taking that first step and contacting the police means that you are no longer alone.”

He said victims would be listened to and supported by specially trained officers and other services throughout the criminal justice process.

Source: West Yorkshire Police.