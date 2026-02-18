Watch Live
ABUSED Vinicius Jr Hit by 20th Racist Attack – This Time at Benfica

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr faced his 20th racist abuse incident after a Champions League...

Published: 5:47 pm February 18, 2026
Updated: 5:49 am February 19, 2026

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr faced his 20th racist abuse incident after a Champions League play-off match at Benfica was halted for 10 minutes on Tuesday. The stoppage came after allegations that Benfica’s Argentine midfielder, Gianluca Prestiann,i racially abused the Brazilian minutes after Vinicius scored a stunning goal in Lisbon.

Prestianni denies the claims, but Kylian Mbappe backed Vinicius, saying he heard racist slurs repeated five times. The match was paused under anti-discrimination rules before continuing.

Jose Mourinho Sparks Fury with Victim Blaming

Benfica manager Jose Mourinho stirred controversy by blaming Vinicius for “provoking” the drama. Speaking to Amazon Prime Video Sport, Mourinho said, “These talents can do beautiful things, but unfortunately, he wasn’t just happy to score that astonishing goal. You need to celebrate respectfully.”

Mourinho also defended his club, saying Benfica “couldn’t possibly be racist” because legendary player Eusebio was Black. Spanish football expert Guillem Balague slammed Mourinho’s comments as “a new low” in the debate on racism in the sport.

Vinicius’ Nightmare: 20 Incidents and Counting

This isn’t new for Vinicius. Over his eight years at Real Madrid, he’s been the target of relentless abuse:

  • October 2021: Racist chants during a Clasico at Camp Nou. Case dropped due to an unknown culprit.
  • March 2022: Mallorca fans made monkey noises and banana insults. Authorities called it “outrageous” but took no action.
  • Controversy over agent Pedro Bravo’s “monkey” comment, which he later apologised for.
  • September 2022: Atletico Madrid fans chanted racist abuse outside the stadium. Prosecutors took no action.
  • January 2023: Doll of Vinicius hung from a bridge; supporters jailed and then fined.
  • May 2023: Vinicius confronted abusive fans at Valencia, received a red card after a fight; three fans were imprisoned—the first such sentences in Spain.
  • March 2024: Booed again at Valencia but responded with two fist-raising goals.
  • April 2024: Racial abuse chanted at Atletico Madrid vs Inter and Osasuna matches; incidents reported to hate crime prosecutors.
  • September 2024: Four arrested over hate campaign on social media targeting Vinicius.
  • October 2024: Racist insults were hurled during Alvaro Arbeloa’s debut as Real Madrid manager. La Liga condemned the abuse.
  • February 2024: Match paused due to racial chants; monkey gestures caught on camera towards Vinicius.

Vinicius: From Victim to Fighter

“I’m not a victim of racism. I am an executioner of racists. This first criminal conviction in Spanish history is not for me. It’s for all black people.” – Vinicius Jr

Despite the hate, Vinicius has turned pain into power, refusing to stay silent. But Spanish and Portuguese media often suggest he should “behave better” and just “play football,” criticising his stand against his abusers.

La Liga has stepped up, condemning racist incidents and working to punish offenders. UEFA is now investigating the Benfica allegations and could hit the club or individual players with sanctions.

Vinicius’ battle isn’t just personal – it’s a landmark fight against racism haunting European football.

