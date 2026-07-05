Vintage Buses Return on Eastbourne’s Classic Bus Running Day

The streets of Eastbourne came alive on Sunday as the annual Eastbourne Classic Bus Running Day brought around 15 beautifully restored vintage buses back on the roads. Dating from the 1930s to the 1970s, these historic vehicles recreated routes once operated by the Eastbourne Corporation and Southdown bus companies, attracting transport enthusiasts, photographers and families from across Sussex.

Routes From The Past

Visitors had the chance to ride the vintage buses on nostalgic journeys to popular local destinations including Beachy Head, Birling Gap, East Dean, Princes Park, the Sovereign Centre, Bexhill, Hailsham and Pevensey Bay. A special recreation of Eastbourne’s popular 1970s Town Tour was also a firm favourite throughout the day.

Living Transport Museum

The event transformed Eastbourne into a living museum, with crowds lining the streets to watch the classic buses in action. Enthusiasts travelled from across the South East to photograph the vehicles, while families savoured the unique experience of travelling on buses that were once part of everyday life in the town.

Preserving Sussex Heritage

Many buses on display have been painstakingly restored by dedicated owners and preservation groups. Their work keeps an important part of Sussex’s transport history alive for future generations to enjoy.

Bright Weather Boosts Event

With sunny skies adding to the atmosphere, the Classic Bus Running Day proved once again to be one of Eastbourne’s most popular heritage events, celebrating the town’s rich transport past and offering a unique journey back in time.