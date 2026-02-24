Watch Live
JAILED Violent attacker jailed after brutal assault on 60s woman in Crowborough

  Repeated abuse ends in a life-threatening attack A 64-year-old man has been locked up...

Published: 11:50 pm February 24, 2026
Updated: 11:50 pm February 24, 2026

 

Repeated abuse ends in a life-threatening attack

A 64-year-old man has been locked up for viciously assaulting a woman in her 60s at a Crowborough address. Ashley Gaunt, from Poplar Crescent, West Ewell, subjected the victim to months of violence and verbal abuse between April 2024 and May 2025.

Gaunt repeatedly punched the innocent woman, terrorising her with threats and physical attacks. The horror peaked on 12 May 2025, when he dragged her by the hair, tried to smother her, and threatened to kill her.

Swift police action leads to immediate arrest

The victim managed to escape and rushed to report the terrifying ordeal. Police wasted no time and arrested Gaunt the very same day. After a thorough investigation, charges were authorised in December 2025.

Court hears chilling details; Gaunt pleads guilty

On 10 December 2025, Gaunt faced Crawley Magistrates’ Court, charged with five counts of assault, one count of intentional suffocation, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He admitted guilt and was bailed ahead of sentencing.

Three years behind bars and a decade-long restraining order

Gaunt appeared at Lewes Crown Court on 11 February, where he was sentenced to three years in prison. He also received a 10-year restraining order to protect his victim from any future contact.

Justice has been served, ensuring Gaunt can no longer terrorise his victim.

