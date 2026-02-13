Violent Brawl Forces Jet2 Flight to Make Emergency Landing in Brussel

Mid-Air Melee Sparks Emergency Diversion

A Jet2 flight from Antalya to Manchester was plunged into chaos when a savage fight erupted mid-air. Passengers watched in shock as the brutal clash left some with visible injuries, forcing the pilot to ditch the original route and land urgently in Brussels.

Belgian Police Step In to Restore Order

Upon touchdown, Belgian authorities stormed the plane and hauled off two unruly passengers involved in the violent fracas. Passengers praised the swift police action after the terrifying ordeal on board Jet2 flight LS896.

Exclusive Footage Captures Chaotic Scene

An eyewitness recorded over 10 minutes of footage showing the violent fight and police intervention.