Up to 4,000 jobs could be cut at Virgin Media O2 as the telecoms company prepares a major cost-saving overhaul amid concerns about its £22 billion debt burden.

The broadband and mobile operator is drawing up plans that could lead to thousands of redundancies over the coming months.

The final number of jobs at risk has not been confirmed. One source suggested that as many as 4,000 roles could be affected, equivalent to a quarter of the company’s roughly 16,000 employees.

Which Virgin Media O2 jobs could be affected?

Most proposed reductions are expected to involve roles that do not deal directly with customers, according to people familiar with the plans.

Senior management changes are also under way, while Virgin Media O2 is expected to review spending on contractors and suppliers.

Trade unions including the Communication Workers Union and Prospect are understood to have been briefed on aspects of the proposed restructuring.

No final breakdown of affected departments, sites or locations has been announced.

£22bn debt adds pressure ahead of results

Virgin Media O2, jointly owned by Liberty Global and Telefónica, is facing increasing scrutiny over its ability to manage its debt and the cost of building and maintaining broadband and mobile networks.

The company is expected to set out a financial cost-reduction target alongside its third-quarter results on Tuesday, 3 November, although that may not include an exact redundancy figure.

The Financial Times has also reported that Virgin Media O2 is nearing an arrangement to use BT’s Openreach broadband network in areas beyond the company’s existing reach, potentially reducing the need for further network construction.

The wider UK telecoms industry has faced rising competition, substantial infrastructure costs and pressure to reduce expenditure.

Company declines to comment on redundancy report

Virgin Media O2 declined to comment on the reported job-cutting plans when approached