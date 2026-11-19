Customer information linked to Visa, Mastercard and JPMorgan Chase has been leaked online following cyberattacks on third-party service providers, according to reports.

A hacking group known as n0n claimed responsibility for the attacks and reportedly published stolen files after a 48-hour ransom deadline expired.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday 19 November that thousands of customers had been affected, although the companies said their core payment systems remained secure.

Crucially, there is no indication that payment-card numbers were compromised.

Visa confirms payment systems were not breached

Visa said the incident involved an external service provider operating in the Asia-Pacific region rather than its own systems.

A company spokesperson confirmed that its payment infrastructure had not been affected and there was no evidence that sensitive payment information, including card numbers, had been exposed.

Mastercard also confirmed that a limited amount of customer information had been compromised.

The company said the exposed information related to a subset of cardholders enrolled in a particular benefits programme.

Mastercard said the incident had been contained and that its payment network and customers’ ability to use their cards had not been affected.

JPMorgan Chase confirms external suppliers targeted

JPMorgan Chase said the attackers targeted outside companies that provide services to the bank.

According to its preliminary investigation, the criminals may have accessed marketing information, including some customer names and email addresses.

The bank said customer services were continuing to operate normally.

It also stressed that the incident was unrelated to banking disruption experienced by some customers earlier in the week.

Ransomware group n0n claims responsibility

The group n0n has claimed responsibility for the data theft, according to cybersecurity researchers cited by The Wall Street Journal.

The attackers reportedly released files online after an extortion deadline passed.

However, the full extent of the exposed information and the number of affected customers have not yet been independently established.

The incidents highlight the risks posed by cyberattacks against suppliers that handle customer information on behalf of major financial institutions.

What customers should do

Although payment-card numbers are not believed to have been compromised, exposed names and email addresses could potentially be used in phishing attempts.

Customers should remain alert to unexpected emails, calls or messages claiming to come from their bank or card provider.

Anyone receiving a suspicious message should avoid clicking unfamiliar links and instead contact their financial institution through its official website or banking app.

The companies have not reported any disruption to their payment networks as a result of the incidents.