Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

DUO DEMAND Vodafone iPhone Duo Customers Face Delivery Confusion as Pre-Orders Switch to Back-Order on Launch Day

Vodafone UK customers waiting for Apple’s new foldable iPhone Duo have reported unexpected changes to their orders, conflicting delivery estimates and delayed dispatch notifications as the highly anticipated smartphone officially goes on sale today (Friday 23 October).

Customers who pre-ordered the device expecting launch-day delivery have taken to social media to report that their Vodafone accounts are displaying inconsistent information, with some orders changing from pre-order to back-order despite retaining an estimated delivery date of 23 October.

Others say their expected delivery times have fluctuated between several weeks and launch day, leaving buyers unsure whether their phones have been allocated or dispatched.

 

Screenshot 2026 10 23 At 11.55.34

The confusion comes amid intense demand for Apple’s first foldable iPhone, with retailers struggling to provide early delivery dates for some configurations.

Vodafone Customers Report Conflicting Delivery Dates

In a discussion on Reddit’s Vodafone community, customers described checking their order trackers repeatedly as launch day approached.

One buyer reported that their estimated delivery date initially showed 23 October before changing to three to four weeks, then two to three weeks, and finally returning to 23 October.

However, the order’s status had changed from pre-order to back-order.

Another customer said they received a Vodafone text message warning of a delay, even though the company’s order tracker continued showing delivery on 23 October.

Some customers reported being told by Vodafone customer service that further updates could take up to seven days.

The varying information has prompted frustration among buyers who had expected to receive their new phones on release day.

Some Buyers Receive DPD Dispatch Confirmations

Not all Vodafone customers appear to be experiencing delays.

Several buyers reported receiving dispatch notifications from Vodafone and delivery tracking information from courier DPD.

One customer said they received an email at approximately 7.30am on Thursday confirming that their order had been dispatched and handed to DPD for delivery the following day.

Others reported that DPD had created tracking records but had not yet confirmed possession of the parcel.

A courier tracking number does not necessarily mean a device has physically entered the delivery network, as shipping information can be generated before collection.

Customers awaiting home deliveries are being advised to check for confirmation that the courier has received their parcel rather than relying solely on the estimated date displayed in Vodafone’s system.

Click-and-Collect Customers Also Affected

The uncertainty is also affecting customers who selected collection from Vodafone stores.

One buyer said their device was scheduled for collection on 23 October but that they had received a message warning of an unspecified delay.

Another reported on Friday morning that their confirmation email had arrived and their phone was ready for collection.

These contrasting experiences suggest that individual orders, stock allocations and collection locations may affect availability.

Customers planning to collect an iPhone Duo are advised to wait for a confirmation that their device is ready before travelling to the store.

iPhone Duo Demand Pushes Some Deliveries Into 2027

Apple’s first foldable iPhone became available to pre-order on Friday 16 October, with the official UK release scheduled for 23 October.

The new device features a foldable design, a 7.6-inch internal OLED display, a 5.4-inch external screen and Apple’s A20 Pro processor.

Demand has reportedly been strong since pre-orders opened.

Technology reporting published earlier this week indicated that some UK retailers were quoting delivery dates extending into January 2027, while stock availability varied between networks.

According to published retailer comparisons, Vodafone, Three and Sky have displayed lengthy delivery estimates for certain orders, although availability can change depending on the model, colour and storage capacity selected.

The delivery estimates do not establish that every Vodafone pre-order has been delayed.

Vodafone Promotes New Foldable iPhone

Vodafone confirmed on 16 October that it would offer the iPhone Duo through its SuperMobile plans.

The operator promoted the device with trade-in offers and 5G+ connectivity, with the phone available in Star White and Night Sky.

The official release date remained Friday 23 October.

However, the company has not issued a publicly verified statement establishing the total number of customers affected by the reported tracking problems.

What Customers Should Check

Customers expecting their iPhone Duo are advised to monitor their Vodafone order status and look out for dispatch or collection notifications.

For home deliveries, a DPD confirmation showing that the parcel has been physically received provides stronger evidence that delivery is progressing than a preliminary shipping notification.

Those using click-and-collect should wait until Vodafone confirms their order is available at their selected store.

Buyers whose orders have changed to back-order should contact Vodafone for an updated stock allocation and delivery estimate.

It remains unclear how many orders have been affected or whether the reported status changes are caused by stock shortages, order processing delays or inconsistent tracking information.

As the iPhone Duo reaches its official UK launch date, some customers are receiving their devices while others remain uncertain when their orders will arrive.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

BABY KILLER Tyla Wharmby found guilty of murdering 12-week-old Hunter Hodges in Ramsgate

UK News

HIT BY A TRAIN Person dies after being struck by train at Hinton Admiral as rail services disrupted

UK News

MURDER PROBE Murder investigation launched after woman found dead in Torquay home

UK News

SORE HEADS Police and ambulance crews reported near Camber Sands after emergency response on Lydd Road

UK News

ARMED LOCKDOWN Armed police surround flats in Ewell as residents kept outside during late-night response

UK News

MIGRANT OPERATIONS Gravelines migrant activity reported as calmer Channel weather raises crossing fears

UK News

MAJOR PLAYER Milton Keynes drug dealer jailed after 33,000 heroin and crack cocaine messages

UK News

TORCH LIGHT Sussex fireworks 2026: Bonfire Night dates, displays and where to go

National News

BIG NUMBERS King’s College Hospital helipad marks 10 years and 2,300 patient transfers

National News

BRING HER HOME Police appeal after woman last seen on Brighton seafront

National News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PETROL BOMBER Islington man admits petrol bomb attack on hotel housing migrants

UK News

MANHUNT Met name two men sought after rape of 13-year-old girl in Bethnal Green

UK News

DISTURBING BEHAVIOUR Kent Police release CCTV image after woman allegedly photographed in Sittingbourne shop

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Burst Water Mains Cut Supply to Homes in Kent and Sussex

TRAFFIC CHAOS Burst water main and sinkhole cause continuing disruption on Bromley A21

UK News

CANDLE WARNING Fire service warns against unattended candles after Brighton and Newhaven fires

National News

PREDATORY OFFENDER Maidstone sex offender jailed for 33 months after repeatedly breaching protection order

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

CONCERN FOR WELFARE Brighton RNLI stood down after police locate person at risk near Hove Beach

National News

BEACH BRAWL Five taken to hospital as emergency crews attend gathering of 300 teenagers in Rye

National News

RIDER ARREST Moped rider arrested after collision with car on Brighton seafront

National News
Watch Live