Vodafone UK customers waiting for Apple’s new foldable iPhone Duo have reported unexpected changes to their orders, conflicting delivery estimates and delayed dispatch notifications as the highly anticipated smartphone officially goes on sale today (Friday 23 October).

Customers who pre-ordered the device expecting launch-day delivery have taken to social media to report that their Vodafone accounts are displaying inconsistent information, with some orders changing from pre-order to back-order despite retaining an estimated delivery date of 23 October.

Others say their expected delivery times have fluctuated between several weeks and launch day, leaving buyers unsure whether their phones have been allocated or dispatched.

The confusion comes amid intense demand for Apple’s first foldable iPhone, with retailers struggling to provide early delivery dates for some configurations.

Vodafone Customers Report Conflicting Delivery Dates

In a discussion on Reddit’s Vodafone community, customers described checking their order trackers repeatedly as launch day approached.

One buyer reported that their estimated delivery date initially showed 23 October before changing to three to four weeks, then two to three weeks, and finally returning to 23 October.

However, the order’s status had changed from pre-order to back-order.

Another customer said they received a Vodafone text message warning of a delay, even though the company’s order tracker continued showing delivery on 23 October.

Some customers reported being told by Vodafone customer service that further updates could take up to seven days.

The varying information has prompted frustration among buyers who had expected to receive their new phones on release day.

Some Buyers Receive DPD Dispatch Confirmations

Not all Vodafone customers appear to be experiencing delays.

Several buyers reported receiving dispatch notifications from Vodafone and delivery tracking information from courier DPD.

One customer said they received an email at approximately 7.30am on Thursday confirming that their order had been dispatched and handed to DPD for delivery the following day.

Others reported that DPD had created tracking records but had not yet confirmed possession of the parcel.

A courier tracking number does not necessarily mean a device has physically entered the delivery network, as shipping information can be generated before collection.

Customers awaiting home deliveries are being advised to check for confirmation that the courier has received their parcel rather than relying solely on the estimated date displayed in Vodafone’s system.

Click-and-Collect Customers Also Affected

The uncertainty is also affecting customers who selected collection from Vodafone stores.

One buyer said their device was scheduled for collection on 23 October but that they had received a message warning of an unspecified delay.

Another reported on Friday morning that their confirmation email had arrived and their phone was ready for collection.

These contrasting experiences suggest that individual orders, stock allocations and collection locations may affect availability.

Customers planning to collect an iPhone Duo are advised to wait for a confirmation that their device is ready before travelling to the store.

iPhone Duo Demand Pushes Some Deliveries Into 2027

Apple’s first foldable iPhone became available to pre-order on Friday 16 October, with the official UK release scheduled for 23 October.

The new device features a foldable design, a 7.6-inch internal OLED display, a 5.4-inch external screen and Apple’s A20 Pro processor.

Demand has reportedly been strong since pre-orders opened.

Technology reporting published earlier this week indicated that some UK retailers were quoting delivery dates extending into January 2027, while stock availability varied between networks.

According to published retailer comparisons, Vodafone, Three and Sky have displayed lengthy delivery estimates for certain orders, although availability can change depending on the model, colour and storage capacity selected.

The delivery estimates do not establish that every Vodafone pre-order has been delayed.

Vodafone Promotes New Foldable iPhone

Vodafone confirmed on 16 October that it would offer the iPhone Duo through its SuperMobile plans.

The operator promoted the device with trade-in offers and 5G+ connectivity, with the phone available in Star White and Night Sky.

The official release date remained Friday 23 October.

However, the company has not issued a publicly verified statement establishing the total number of customers affected by the reported tracking problems.

What Customers Should Check

Customers expecting their iPhone Duo are advised to monitor their Vodafone order status and look out for dispatch or collection notifications.

For home deliveries, a DPD confirmation showing that the parcel has been physically received provides stronger evidence that delivery is progressing than a preliminary shipping notification.

Those using click-and-collect should wait until Vodafone confirms their order is available at their selected store.

Buyers whose orders have changed to back-order should contact Vodafone for an updated stock allocation and delivery estimate.

It remains unclear how many orders have been affected or whether the reported status changes are caused by stock shortages, order processing delays or inconsistent tracking information.

As the iPhone Duo reaches its official UK launch date, some customers are receiving their devices while others remain uncertain when their orders will arrive.