Detectives are hunting three men after a man suffered serious facial injuries in what police have described as an unprovoked assault in Wadebridge, Cornwall.

The victim was attacked on Gonvena Hill at around 1am on Saturday 14 November by three men he did not know.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Two men arrested over Wadebridge assault

Police said the three suspects were believed to be in their late teens or early 20s and had been driving white and silver BMW cars around Wadebridge between 12.20am and 1.20am that morning.

Two local men, aged 18 and 19, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Both have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Appeal for CCTV and doorbell footage

Detectives are asking residents to review CCTV and video doorbell recordings from the hour surrounding the assault, particularly footage showing the BMW vehicles or activity near Gonvena Hill.

Anyone who witnessed the attack or has footage or information that could assist the investigation should contact Devon and Cornwall Police through its website or call 101, quoting reference 50260306580.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.