A 49-year-old man was taken to hospital after being stabbed near Walthamstow Central station in east London, prompting a police investigation and the closure of a station entrance.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to Selborne Road in Walthamstow at around 2.30am on Friday (30 October) following reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and found the man suffering from stab injuries.

He was taken to hospital, where his injuries were assessed as neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

Station entrance closed during police investigation

The police investigation led to the closure of the Selborne Road entrance to Walthamstow Central station.

The restriction was reported in the aftermath of the attack. UKNIP has not confirmed whether the entrance remains affected.

The circumstances of the stabbing have not yet been established. No further confirmed information on the man’s recovery or any arrests was available in the material reviewed on 1 November.

Police appeal for information

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help detectives is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police on 101, quoting reference 700/30OCT.

Enquiries into the attack are continuing.