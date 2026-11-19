Three dogs have been seized by police investigating suspected hare coursing in Oxfordshire after officers discovered an unexpected fourth animal inside a vehicle: a particularly large chicken.

Thames Valley Police officers spotted a battered vehicle linked to suspected hare coursing activity entering the Wantage and Grove area on Sunday 15 November.

The vehicle was later found parked on Chain Hill, where officers discovered three dogs and a chicken.

According to the Wantage and Grove Neighbourhood Policing Team, the vehicle’s occupants gave differing accounts of why they were in the area before eventually claiming they had recently bought the dogs and were travelling elsewhere.

Dogs named Keith, Barry and Scott by officers

Following enquiries, police seized all three dogs pending evidence of their ownership and purchase.

With no confirmed names for the animals, officers decided to call them Keith, Barry and Scott while they remained in police care.

But it was the fourth animal that turned an otherwise routine vehicle search into a rather unusual encounter.

Officers described having to carry out their checks while an enormous chicken wandered around inside the car.

The neighbourhood team jokingly claimed the bird was four feet tall, before clarifying that this was not its actual size.

Police continued the joke by suggesting the chicken appeared to be supervising the investigation and was less cooperative than the three dogs.

Police issue warning over rural crime

Behind the humorous account, officers highlighted the serious problem of hare coursing, which can cause damage to farmland and distress to rural communities.

Police said those involved in hare coursing often target wet fields and soft ground, where dogs can pursue hares.

The neighbourhood team urged residents, farmers and motorists to report suspicious vehicles in rural areas, unusual activity around farmland and concerns involving dogs.

Officers stressed that information from the public was vital to tackling rural crime and protecting farming communities.

The three dogs remain seized pending proof of ownership, according to the police update. No arrests or charges were announced in connection with the incident.