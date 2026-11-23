Police in Leeds have appealed for information to help trace a woman wanted on suspicion of theft and fraud offences.

Background

The appeal names Klaudie Stojcova, although the saved material contains no further verified identifying details or information about the alleged incidents.

Further details

A person being sought by police is not necessarily guilty of an offence. Anyone with information should contact West Yorkshire Police through its official channels. The current status of the appeal must be checked before publication because it may have changed.