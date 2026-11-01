Flames tore through the upper floor and roof of a house in Wembley, north-west London, on Sunday evening (1 November), sending thick smoke into the sky as firefighters arrived at the scene.

The fire was filmed at a residential property on Eagle Road at around 7pm, with footage showing flames coming from the roof and upper part of the building.

A fire engine and firefighters could be seen arriving on the road as the blaze continued.

According to the person who recorded the footage, the fire appeared to have started at the top of the house before spreading towards the lower floors.

The cause of the fire has not been established, and that account of how it spread has not been independently confirmed.

Flames and smoke seen above Wembley property

The footage shows a substantial fire affecting the upper part of the house, with bright flames visible around the roof and thick smoke rising above the property.

The extent of the damage inside the building remains unknown.

There has been no confirmed information about whether anyone was inside when the blaze broke out, whether residents were evacuated or whether anybody suffered injuries.

The number of fire engines ultimately deployed and the time the fire was brought under control have also yet to be confirmed.

Fire brigade details awaited

UKNIP has been unable to establish the cause of the blaze or whether neighbouring properties were affected.

The incident prompted concerns about access along Eagle Road while emergency crews attended.

Motorists and residents were advised to avoid the immediate area during the emergency response.

No official London Fire Brigade incident statement specifically confirming the circumstances of the Eagle Road fire was available to UKNIP at the time of drafting.

Further information will be reported once confirmed.