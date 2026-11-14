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COLUD OF KILLED Police drone crash in West Bridgford could have killed as investigation finds missed safety checks

A police drone weighing more than seven kilograms plunged onto a residential street in Nottinghamshire after a motor arm folded during flight, with air accident investigators warning the crash could have killed someone.

The DJI Matrice 300 was being used by officers searching for suspects in West Bridgford when it lost control and crashed onto Kingswood Road, near Burnside Road, at around 4.23am on 1 June 2026.

An investigation by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), published on 12 November, found that a folding motor arm had not been correctly secured before take-off and crucial checks were missing from the police operator’s procedures.

The 7.2kg aircraft fell from approximately 380ft, spinning uncontrollably before striking the road. Nobody was injured.

The AAIB warned: “If it had struck a person on the ground, it is likely that fatal injuries could have occurred.”

Police drone crashed nine seconds after warning

A police team had been operating an Autel MAX 4N and DJI M300 during a search for suspects. The pilot switched to the DJI after officers requested a more reliable live video feed.

About four minutes after take-off, the controller instructed the pilot to land and check the security of the motor arms. The drone was approximately 355 metres from its take-off location.

Nine seconds later, further warnings appeared, including a propulsion system error. The pilot looked up and saw the aircraft falling.

Flight data showed a descent rate of 3,740ft per minute at about 250ft above ground level. Investigators considered that it could have accelerated further before impact.

Safety checks missing before flight

The wreckage was scattered over approximately 20 metres and the batteries landed on an adjoining footpath. The drone was destroyed beyond economic repair.

Three motor arm locking collars were secure, but the rear right locking collar was disengaged. Manufacturer DJI concluded that the rear right arm had not been correctly installed.

The pilot placed the arms in flight position at the start of his shift, but the checklist did not require rechecking their security before every flight.

The pilot had also not signed off the required pre-flight checklists for either flight that morning. His body-worn video was activated only after take-off, rather than before the safety assessments.

Screenshot 2026 11 14 At 11.12.15

 

National police drone safety warning

Following the accident, the operator issued a safety notice on 24 June requiring checks of locking collar alignment, audible and physical engagement and any movement in each motor arm.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council circulated safety guidance to other police operators of the M300 and recommended stronger pre-flight inspections and earlier activation of body-worn cameras.

Police forces in England and Wales completed 82,624 drone flights involving 1,326 pilots in the 12 months to 31 May 2026. The national police fleet included more than 30 M300 aircraft.

The AAIB has investigated earlier accidents involving unsecured motor arms on the same drone model.

 

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