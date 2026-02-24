Watch Live
CAUGHT ON CAMERA West Midlands Police Hunt Fraudster Caught on Camera in Coventry

Do you know this man? West Midlands Police want to speak with him after a...

Published: 1:43 pm February 24, 2026
Updated: 1:43 pm February 24, 2026

Do you know this man? West Midlands Police want to speak with him after a scam shook Coventry City Centre.

Fake Cop Scam Alerts Public

A man received a chilling call from someone pretending to be a police officer. The caller demanded he withdraw £3,500 in cash and hand it over to a courier. It’s a classic con, but West Midlands Police are cracking down hard.

Can You Help?

The man pictured was spotted in Coventry City Centre around 11 August last year. Police need your help to identify him.

  • Contact Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website
  • Or call 101 with crime reference number 20/351842/25

Don’t let them get away with it. If you recognise this man, speak up now!

DRUGS HAUL Drug Dealer Jailed for Six Years in Oxford Crack Cocaine Bust

UK News

POLICE STAND OFF Baby Kidnapper Brought Down Without a Shot Fired

Crime, UK News

HEART BREAKING Soldier’s Final Call to Ex: “You Won’t Hear From Me Again” Before 80mph Crash

UK News

RAY OF SUNSHINE Tragic Wiltshire Crash Claims Life of ‘Ray of Sunshine’ Cameron Thomas

UK News

A29 Shut After Massive HGV Crash Near Madehurst

National News

RISKY RESCUE Cockapoo Rescued After 11-Hour Cliff Drama in Dorset

UK News

The Rise of Global Online Casinos and What It Means for Canadian Users: A Review by CasinoRIX Experts

UK News

RUSHED TO HOSPITIAL Nonagenarian Hurt in Shocking Canterbury Crash

UK News
ROBOCOP 118 Ashford Cop Bags Over 100 Arrests in a Year

UK News

