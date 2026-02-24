Do you know this man? West Midlands Police want to speak with him after a scam shook Coventry City Centre.

Fake Cop Scam Alerts Public

A man received a chilling call from someone pretending to be a police officer. The caller demanded he withdraw £3,500 in cash and hand it over to a courier. It’s a classic con, but West Midlands Police are cracking down hard.

Can You Help?

The man pictured was spotted in Coventry City Centre around 11 August last year. Police need your help to identify him.

Contact Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website

Or call 101 with crime reference number 20/351842/25

Don’t let them get away with it. If you recognise this man, speak up now!