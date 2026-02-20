Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

DUTY FREE West Sussex Sisters Slapped with £220K Payback Order After Gatwick Duty-Free Heist

Two West Sussex sisters caught nicking thousands from Gatwick Airport’s duty-free shops face a hefty...

Published: 10:11 am February 20, 2026
Updated: 10:11 am February 20, 2026

Two West Sussex sisters caught nicking thousands from Gatwick Airport’s duty-free shops face a hefty bill to cough up nearly £220,000 under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

£220K Confiscation Order Hits Laura and Georgina Epitropou

Laura and Georgina Epitropou, both from Crawley, were jailed for 2.5 years in September 2024 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to steal. Laura also admitted to acquiring criminal property.

At a Lewes Crown Court hearing on 16 February, Laura was ordered to repay £182,090.99 within one month, while Georgina has three months to raise £37,487.85.

Luxury Loot and Lavish Lifestyle

The pair stole a haul of perfumes and cosmetics from Gatwick duty-free outlets. They were nabbed at Belfast Airport carrying £2,000 of stolen goods in their suitcase, just as they were about to board a flight.

Laura racked up 21 flights from Gatwick during the spree, mostly jetting off to Edinburgh, with Georgina joining later on. Messages between them revealed they once nicked 73 items worth nearly £8,000 in one go.

Georgina confessed to policing she splashed £43,400 transforming herself to look like her “idol”, Pamela Anderson.

Criminal Earnings Exposed

The Crown Prosecution Service revealed bank records showing the sisters made around £40,000 from their crime spree in just 10 months.

They must now pay up in full or risk extra jail time.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

SUSPECT WANTED FOR MURDER £10K Reward to Find Murder Suspect in Birmingham Knife Crime

UK News

SHOCKING ATTACK Police hunt man after sexual assault on Leeds to Manchester Airport train

UK News

ARSON ATTACK Blonde Wig-Wearing Arsonist Jailed for Fire Revenge Attack

UK News

DNA DOWNFALL Leeds Sex Beast Caught After DNA Links Him to Two Rape Attacks

UK News

BREAKING NEWS

TERROR ATTACK Stolen Ambulance Rams Idaho DHS Building in Terror Attempt

Breaking News, US News

CHILLING ATTACK Cambridge man jailed for vicious kidnap and robbery spree

UK News
Man Dies After Crash Near Westminster Bridge – UKNIP

Non-Fatal Stabbing Sparks Armed Police Response in Merton

UK News

The 2026 Australian Mobile Gaming Report: What’s Changed Since 2025

UK News

CRIME SCENE Police Seal Off Bus Shelter in Reading’s Busy Broad Street Reading

UK News

BREAKING NEWS

TIPPED OFF Thames Valley Police Didn’t Tip Off Home Office Before Arrest – It Was NPCC

Breaking News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SUPERMARKET SWEEP Police Hunt Two Women After Supermarket Robbery in Walsall

UK News

Police Hunt Two Women After Supermarket Robbery in Walsall

UK News

COVENTRY STABBING Police Hunt Man After Woman Left Seriously Injured

UK News

Police Hunt Man After Woman Left Seriously Injured

UK News

BOTTLE ATTACK Debt Dispute Turns Brutal in Manchester: Afghan Man Stabs Stranger with Broken Bottle

UK News

Debt Dispute Turns Brutal in Manchester: Afghan Man Stabs Stranger with Broken Bottle

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Range Rover Bursts Into Flames On A406 North Circular In Barking

GRID LOCK A406 North Circular Chaos: Car Blaze Blocks Westbound Traffic

UK News
Range Rover Bursts Into Flames On A406 North Circular In Barking

A406 North Circular Chaos: Car Blaze Blocks Westbound Traffic

UK News

EAGER BIRD Chicken Fanatics Camp Overnight for Popeyes Maidstone Opening

UK News

Chicken Fanatics Camp Overnight for Popeyes Maidstone Opening

UK News

MAULED TO DEATH XL Bully Owner Convicted Over Fatal Dog Attack on 68-Year-Old Woman

UK News

XL Bully Owner Convicted Over Fatal Dog Attack on 68-Year-Old Woman

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

Wrong-Way M6 Toll Driver Jailed After 90mph Police Chase Through Staffordshire

UK News

Wrong-Way M6 Toll Driver Jailed After 90mph Police Chase Through Staffordshire

UK News

CAMBRIDGE NIGHMARE Saudi Student Stabbed in Shocking Attack

UK News

Saudi Student Stabbed in Shocking Attack

UK News

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT Prince Andrew Arrested on 66th Birthday in Epstein-Linked Scandal

UK News

Prince Andrew Arrested on 66th Birthday in Epstein-Linked Scandal

UK News
Watch Live