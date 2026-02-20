Two West Sussex sisters caught nicking thousands from Gatwick Airport’s duty-free shops face a hefty bill to cough up nearly £220,000 under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

£220K Confiscation Order Hits Laura and Georgina Epitropou

Laura and Georgina Epitropou, both from Crawley, were jailed for 2.5 years in September 2024 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to steal. Laura also admitted to acquiring criminal property.

At a Lewes Crown Court hearing on 16 February, Laura was ordered to repay £182,090.99 within one month, while Georgina has three months to raise £37,487.85.

Luxury Loot and Lavish Lifestyle

The pair stole a haul of perfumes and cosmetics from Gatwick duty-free outlets. They were nabbed at Belfast Airport carrying £2,000 of stolen goods in their suitcase, just as they were about to board a flight.

Laura racked up 21 flights from Gatwick during the spree, mostly jetting off to Edinburgh, with Georgina joining later on. Messages between them revealed they once nicked 73 items worth nearly £8,000 in one go.

Georgina confessed to policing she splashed £43,400 transforming herself to look like her “idol”, Pamela Anderson.

Criminal Earnings Exposed

The Crown Prosecution Service revealed bank records showing the sisters made around £40,000 from their crime spree in just 10 months.

They must now pay up in full or risk extra jail time.