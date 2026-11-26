West Yorkshire Police has secured its first Domestic Abuse Protection Order under new legislation intended to give victims stronger safeguards.

The force confirmed the order on Thursday, 26 November, following the Home Office’s introduction of Domestic Abuse Protection Notices and Orders earlier this week.

What do the new domestic abuse orders cover?

Police say the measures are designed to address different forms of domestic abuse, including coercive and controlling behaviour, stalking, harassment and financial abuse.

Domestic Abuse Protection Orders can remain in place for as long as necessary. Breaching an order is a criminal offence.

Detective Chief Inspector Mikaela Reid said the orders would help officers prevent further harm, impose restrictions on perpetrators and protect people at risk.

The force said it was seeking additional orders across West Yorkshire. It has not disclosed identifying details of the first case.