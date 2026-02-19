Why Some UK Players Turn to Non Gamstop Casino – Risk Realities and Regulation

When GamStop first became available in the UK, many casino players were excited about it. Not only did this tool help them regulate how much time and money they spent in casinos, but it also helped them exclude themselves from casino sites. Even so, while many people still enjoy using Gamstop casinos, a good number of UK players are increasingly turning their attention to casinos not on Gamstop. This shift has led to an ongoing debate about the practicality of this decision, with the government weighing in with its take on the same. We look at why more players are choosing non-GamStop casinos and whether following suit could be risky.

Why Are More Players Turning to Non-Gamstop Casinos?

In the UK, players have the option between non-GamStop casinos and GamStop casinos. The main difference between the two is that GamStop casinos fall under the UKGC regulations, which necessitate GamStop, while their counterparts do not have this licensing requirement. That said, let’s look at why players are choosing to do without this self-exclusion tool.

Fewer Restrictions.

You would think that more players would shun GamStop casinos for the sole reason of the self-exclusion tool. But that is not the case. Beyond self-exclusion, GamStop casinos also come encumbered with a wide range of restrictions, including:

Spin speed limits.

The lack of autoplay.

The constant ‘reality checks’ when using the casino sites.

What’s more, once players have banned themselves from GamStop casinos, they are unable to remove the exclusion until the ban ends. These and other restrictions make players on GamStop casinos feel like they are constantly being surveilled and told what to do. As such, many of them turn to non-GamStop sites that do not have such requirements and are thus able to provide a faster and smoother experience.

Bigger Bonuses.

Players have gotten so used to getting bonuses that they almost expect them. So, it comes as no surprise that many of them prefer playing on non-GamStop casinos as these tend to have the better offers. But why are these sites able to offer what GamStop casinos cannot? It all comes down to the strict tax laws and advertising requirements in the UK, which result in smaller offers on the part of GamStop casinos.

As a result, you find that while a GamStop casino’s best offer may be 50 spins for a ten-pound deposit, its non-GamStop counterpart may be willing to match the same deposit by up to 500%. And with players seeking the most value for their money, they are more likely to forego the GamStop casino offers.

More Payment Flexibility.

Many players choose casinos based on their payment options. And their main concerns often revolve around processing times and limits, privacy, and convenience. Unfortunately, GamStop casinos tend to be quite limited with their options. In fact, for the past few years, credit card gambling has been a big no-no on these sites, which has served as an inconvenience for many players. Non GamStop casinos, on the other hand, have fewer limitations. Most of them even offer credit card and cryptocurrency payments that afford players the security, privacy, and simplicity that they want.

To make matters even better, while some GamStop casinos may limit how much players can spend to the point of allowing spins amounting to just a few pounds in some cases, non-GamStop casinos do not. If anything, they tend to open their doors wide to high rollers through their extremely high betting ceilings.

Let’s Talk Legality.

In the ongoing debates surrounding GamStop and non-GamStop casinos, there are people who think that the latter options are illegal. Well, this is quite a grey area. You see, if a UK player signs up to play on non-GamStop casinos, they are technically not breaking the law. However, these casinos do not have a valid license to offer their services to UK citizens as they lack a UKGC license. Instead, their licenses come from other authorities such as the Malta Gaming Authority and Curacao eGaming. So, while they may have valid licenses from these other authorities, these permits do not allow them to operate in the UK market, but that does not stop them from tapping into what is obviously a very lucrative market.

The UK government is currently working on newer ways to keep its citizens from accessing these non-GamStop casinos. Some of these approaches have included working with internet service providers to block access to these sites, as well as encouraging citizens to report such operators. However, for the most part, these casinos are still widely accessible to UK players, which has furthered their growth.

Are Non Gamstop Casinos Risky?

Playing in any casino carries a degree of risk. However, when it comes to non-GamStop casinos, players face an additional layer of these risks, more so when it comes to the following aspects:

The Lack of Dispute Resolution.

Per the UKGC licensing requirements, when casinos fail to meet their end of the deal, players can make a complaint about this to the UKGC or through alternative dispute resolution. But with non-GamStop casinos, the UKGC has no jurisdiction. That means that if such a casino fails to do right by the player, they cannot report it to the UKGC. What’s more, they cannot report it to the authority that has licensed the casino because that license does not cover operations in the UK.

The Possibility of Losing Money.

Banks have been known to flag or freeze bank accounts receiving money from non-GamStop casinos. At the same time, these casinos sometimes have hidden wagering requirements hidden in their bonuses, which players only become aware of after accepting the terms. It also helps to note that with the lack of shared self-exclusion, players with problem gambling face a higher risk of relapsing, as they cannot exclude themselves from all non-GamStop casinos.