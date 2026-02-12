Widow Haunted by Nightmares After XL Bully Owner Jailed for Husband’s Fatal Mauled

XL Bullies Attack Neighbour: Owner Jailed for Five Years

A dog owner has been locked up for five years after his XL bullies mauled a neighbour to death in Staffordshire. Ian Price, 52, suffered savage bite wounds while walking his own dogs in Stonnall in September 2023. The brutal 12-minute attack left the father-of-two dead, with the judge condemning it as an “appalling act of savagery.”

Neighbours Desperately Tried to Save the Victim

Mr Price’s wife Heather, shared a heart-wrenching impact statement describing how she’s plagued by nightmares of the attack. Neighbours desperately fought back using cars, wheelie bins, and whatever they could find to fend off the attacking dogs. Despite their efforts, Mr Price tragically died from severe blood loss and cardiac arrest that same evening.

Owner Pleads Guilty Amid Claims of Neglect

James Harrison Trimble-Pettitt, 33, pleaded guilty to owning dangerously out-of-control dogs responsible for the fatal attack. The court heard the champagne-coloured female XL bully, Via, and the white male, Ares, often escaped the property through unlocked windows and doors. Both had previously attacked people and pets in the neighbourhood, with multiple eyewitnesses reporting the dogs’ repeated escapes and aggressive behaviour.

Experts linked the dogs’ aggression to poor management, boredom, and frustration due to their living conditions. A witness described the home as filthy, with dog mess everywhere and signs of damage from the animals’ destructive behaviour.

Wife’s Devastating Tribute and Court’s Harsh Words

“Ian was more than my husband and my best friend, he was the other half of me. I am lost without him,” said Heather Price. “I am haunted by nightmares of what those dogs did. There is no peace, no comfort, nothing can bring back Ian.”

Sentencing, Judge Edwards called the attack “catastrophic” and praised Mr Price as a devoted husband and father. He highlighted the devastating impact on the family and said no sentence could ease their pain. “Ian was utterly overpowered and ravaged for 12 minutes until he succumbed,” he said. “This was a most appalling attack witnessed by many, including his wife and mother.”