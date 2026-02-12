Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

Widow Haunted by Nightmares After XL Bully Owner Jailed for Husband’s Fatal Mauled

  XL Bullies Attack Neighbour: Owner Jailed for Five Years A dog owner has been...

Published: 6:26 pm February 12, 2026
Updated: 4:28 am February 13, 2026

 

XL Bullies Attack Neighbour: Owner Jailed for Five Years

A dog owner has been locked up for five years after his XL bullies mauled a neighbour to death in Staffordshire. Ian Price, 52, suffered savage bite wounds while walking his own dogs in Stonnall in September 2023. The brutal 12-minute attack left the father-of-two dead, with the judge condemning it as an “appalling act of savagery.”

 

 

Neighbours Desperately Tried to Save the Victim

Mr Price’s wife Heather, shared a heart-wrenching impact statement describing how she’s plagued by nightmares of the attack. Neighbours desperately fought back using cars, wheelie bins, and whatever they could find to fend off the attacking dogs. Despite their efforts, Mr Price tragically died from severe blood loss and cardiac arrest that same evening.

Owner Pleads Guilty Amid Claims of Neglect

James Harrison Trimble-Pettitt, 33, pleaded guilty to owning dangerously out-of-control dogs responsible for the fatal attack. The court heard the champagne-coloured female XL bully, Via, and the white male, Ares, often escaped the property through unlocked windows and doors. Both had previously attacked people and pets in the neighbourhood, with multiple eyewitnesses reporting the dogs’ repeated escapes and aggressive behaviour.

Experts linked the dogs’ aggression to poor management, boredom, and frustration due to their living conditions. A witness described the home as filthy, with dog mess everywhere and signs of damage from the animals’ destructive behaviour.

Wife’s Devastating Tribute and Court’s Harsh Words

“Ian was more than my husband and my best friend, he was the other half of me. I am lost without him,” said Heather Price. “I am haunted by nightmares of what those dogs did. There is no peace, no comfort, nothing can bring back Ian.”

Sentencing, Judge Edwards called the attack “catastrophic” and praised Mr Price as a devoted husband and father. He highlighted the devastating impact on the family and said no sentence could ease their pain. “Ian was utterly overpowered and ravaged for 12 minutes until he succumbed,” he said. “This was a most appalling attack witnessed by many, including his wife and mother.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Police Officer in Devon

UK News

FIRE RISK BMW Recalls 575,000 Cars Worldwide Over Fire Risk

UK News

SHOCKING ATTACK Teen Kian Moulton Named After Judge Lifts Reporting Ban

UK News

SUPERMARKET SINGLES Asda’s Red Basket Dating Hack: Find Love While You Shop

UK News

DISASTER AVERTED Porter Airlines Flight Skids Off Runway at Halifax

UK News

Son Stabs Father in Brutal Knife Attack

UK News
Gosport Man Admits Detonating Explosive Device in Front of Police

TODDLER MURDER Man Charged Over Toddler Jayla-Jean’s Tragic Death Appears in Court

UK News

OFFICER UNDER ATTACK Dangerous Sex Pest Doused in Boiling Water in Prison Rampage

UK News

TIKTOK TRICK Rapist Jailed After Teen’s Clever 999 ‘Pizza’ Call

UK News

AVOID THE AREA Major Crash on Northend Road Slade Green Causes Chaos

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

STERN WARNING Hero Passer-by Saves Man From Frozen Lake After Dog Rescue Goes Wrong

UK News

Hero Passer-by Saves Man From Frozen Lake After Dog Rescue Goes Wrong

UK News

SMASH AND GRAB Thieves Smash Vehicle Into Lindfield Co-op in Dead of Night

UK News

Thieves Smash Vehicle Into Lindfield Co-op in Dead of Night

UK News

CHAOTIC SCENES Violent Brawl Forces Jet2 Flight to Make Emergency Landing in Brussel

UK News

Violent Brawl Forces Jet2 Flight to Make Emergency Landing in Brussel

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

GONE BUST Evri Parcels in Oxford Stuck for Two Weeks After Courier Partner Goes Bust

UK News

Evri Parcels in Oxford Stuck for Two Weeks After Courier Partner Goes Bust

UK News

MOCKED ON LINE Green Party Duo Reduced to Tears Over Greyhounds – Online Mocks Follow

UK News

Green Party Duo Reduced to Tears Over Greyhounds – Online Mocks Follow

UK News

OFFICERS SWOOP Teen Arrested After Knife Scuffle in Plumstead

UK News

Teen Arrested After Knife Scuffle in Plumstead

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Watch Live