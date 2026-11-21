Ambulance staff could face dismissal if they deliberately delay attending 999 emergencies, senior managers at South Western Ambulance Service have warned.

The warning was issued to staff on Friday 20 November amid what managers described as a concerning increase in avoidable or unjustified delays to emergency calls.

In an internal message, director of paramedic practice Neil Lentern and director of operations Wayne Darch said the problem involved a small minority of crews.

They wrote: “When a crew is allocated a 999 call, the expectation is clear: respond promptly and without avoidable delay.”

The managers said staff should not delay because of the type or location of a call or other personal considerations, and should raise concerns through the proper channels.

The warning followed separate reporting by Wiltshire 999s alleging that ambulance staff based in Salisbury stopped for breakfast while responding to an emergency call. The trust described the alleged conduct as unacceptable and said appropriate action was being taken. The outcome of any disciplinary process was not specified.

According to the internal message, confirmed cases of deliberate delay may result in sanctions up to and including dismissal.

The directors also thanked the majority of ambulance staff for their prompt responses and care for patients under pressure.