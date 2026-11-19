A former Wiltshire Police officer would have been dismissed without notice after improperly using police databases to search for information about relatives, a misconduct hearing found.

Mair Pugh, 24, from Swindon, was investigated over her use of confidential police systems.

At an accelerated gross misconduct hearing at Gablecross Police Station on 28 September, two of six allegations were found proven. The findings concerned searches involving family members and breaches of the force’s acceptable-use and password procedures.

Gross misconduct finding

The hearing chair concluded that Pugh had breached the professional standards covering honesty and integrity, confidentiality and discreditable conduct.

The proven allegations amounted to gross misconduct.

Pugh had already left Wiltshire Police and did not attend the hearing. The chair ruled that she would have been dismissed without notice had she remained a serving officer.