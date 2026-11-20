Wiltshire Council has won two national RSPCA awards for its work protecting dogs and encouraging responsible pet ownership.

The authority received a Platinum Award for its stray dog service and the Public Awareness, Education and Behaviour Change Hero Award at the 2026 PawPrints Awards.

The education honour recognised the council’s Leave Only Pawprints campaign, which invited children aged five to 14 to design artwork promoting responsible dog ownership.

More than 60 entries were submitted, with over 1,000 votes cast before the winning designs were displayed in parks and green spaces across Wiltshire.

Recognition for stray dog services

The council was also shortlisted for an innovation award for its Dog Friendly Wiltshire Directory.

RSPCA public affairs manager Lee Gingell said the awards highlighted animal care and efforts to prevent welfare problems through education.

Councillor Paul Sample welcomed the recognition for the authority’s animal welfare team.

The awards were presented in Cardiff on 11 November 2026.