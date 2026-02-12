Watch Live
Double Rapist from Bradford on Avon Must Serve Full Sentence After Failed Appeal

Oliver Mullen, a 38-year-old double rapist from Bradford on Avon, has been ordered to serve...

Published: 8:08 am February 12, 2026
Updated: 12:09 pm February 12, 2026

Oliver Mullen, a 38-year-old double rapist from Bradford on Avon, has been ordered to serve his full prison sentence after his appeal was thrown out. A Bristol Crown Court jury found him guilty of attacking two women in separate incidents.

Shocking Attacks in Bristol and Bath

Mullen was convicted of raping a woman unable to consent at a property off Atchley Street, Bristol, on 21 May 2021. The court also heard how he raped another woman in Ashley Avenue, Bath, on 10 April 2016.

One victim’s heart-wrenching statement was read during sentencing:

“Daily, I feel fear, shame, anger, isolation and distrust. He watched me struggle to breathe and then he raped me. Today, I can breathe again. I find it difficult to trust new people, especially men, and this has deeply affected my ability to form meaningful relationships. The trauma I carry with me has shaped my world in ways I cannot fully express.”

Appeal Rejected at the Royal Courts of Justice

Mullen was sentenced to 14 years behind bars plus four years on extended licence. However, he launched an appeal against his conviction and sentence.

On 28 January, the Royal Courts of Justice rejected both his conviction and sentencing appeals, confirming he must serve the full sentence.

Police Praise Victims’ Courage and Warn Off Offenders

Detective Constable Lee Townsend said:

“Mullen has repeatedly not taken accountability for his actions, and his latest appeals have only furthered the pain and suffering for his victims. Both women have shown exceptional strength of character and bravery throughout this investigation and the prolonged court proceedings, and I only hope that this finally closes what is an undoubtedly difficult chapter for both of them, and has provided them both with justice.

“Mullen is a dangerous man, who took advantage of his victims when they were vulnerable and unable to consent to his heinous crimes. I only hope that this sends a clear message to anyone else who thinks of committing such horrible acts against women and girls.”

This case stands as a stark reminder that justice will be served for serious sexual offences.

