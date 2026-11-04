Four people have been arrested in a Wiltshire Police crackdown on suspected modern slavery, human trafficking and sexual exploitation across the county.

Two suspects were held on suspicion of human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain, while another two were arrested for immigration offences. All four have been released on bail while enquiries continue.

The arrests followed Operation Strong, a five-day initiative from 19 to 23 October 2026 involving officers and safeguarding partners in Swindon and elsewhere in Wiltshire.

73 intelligence reports and 20 disruptions

Wiltshire Police said its teams submitted 73 intelligence reports, recorded 20 disruptions and made five safeguarding referrals during the operation.

Officers also made five visits to vulnerable people, conducted 14 hotspot patrols and seized £1,000 in cash, several mobile phones and a small quantity of cannabis.

Two Project Vigilant deployments were carried out in Swindon, including patrols in Broadgreen and around the Designer Outlet. The initiative aims to identify potential sexual predators and protect people at risk of violence and exploitation.

Police focus on adult sexual exploitation

Operation Strong was coordinated by the force’s Missing and Exploitation Unit and placed particular emphasis on adult sexual exploitation.

Police worked with partner agencies to identify potential victims, share intelligence and arrange support. The force said modern slavery can involve sexual exploitation, forced labour, domestic servitude and exploitation for criminal activity.

Detective Sergeant Kara Peet said: “Modern slavery and human trafficking destroy lives, often exploiting vulnerable people for financial gain. Controlling prostitution for gain is a serious offence, and our priority is always to identify and safeguard those at risk while pursuing those responsible.”

She urged residents to report concerns, saying even small pieces of information could help protect vulnerable people.

Safeguarding support across Wiltshire

Wiltshire Police said it worked with organisations including The Nelson Trust and local safeguarding services to support people considered at risk.

Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Wilkinson said the operation had created opportunities to intervene and provide assistance, describing modern slavery and trafficking as complex and often hidden crimes.

A multi-agency panel also considers how best to support women facing exploitation.

How to report suspected modern slavery

Anyone who believes someone is being exploited can contact Wiltshire Police on 101, or pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Call 999 if someone is in immediate danger.

The four people arrested have not been charged in the information released by police. Investigations are ongoing.