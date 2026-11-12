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SOUND OF MUSIC Wiltshire Police Detective to Perform at Birmingham Symphony Hall in Fairytale-Themed Concert

A Wiltshire Police detective who balances shift work with his passion for music is preparing to perform at Birmingham’s Symphony Hall as part of the British Police Symphony Orchestra’s annual Proms concert.

Detective Sergeant Myles Scott, who works in custody for Wiltshire Police, will join musicians from across the country on Saturday 5 December 2026 for a performance inspired by fairytales, folklore and fantasy.

The concert, Once Upon a Symphony: Fairytales, Folklore and Fantasy, will feature music associated with popular stories and films including Aladdin, Shrek, The Lord of the Rings, Hansel and Gretel and The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.

For Myles, who has played in orchestras and bands since primary school, music provides an important escape from the pressures of police work.

Detective Balances Orchestra Rehearsals With Police Shifts

Despite the demands of his policing career, Myles dedicates one weekend each month to rehearsals and concerts with the British Police Symphony Orchestra.

That commitment sometimes means travelling across the country immediately after completing a night shift.

He said: “Being part of the orchestra takes me away from work but allows me to decompress with others who work in the same profession as me. We can talk in a safe place without judgement.”

“It also allows you to express emotion through performing music. I dedicate one weekend a month to rehearsals and concerts and fit this around my shift work, which sometimes means finishing a night shift and driving across the country.”

“It’s a significant commitment, but it’s something I really enjoy and find incredibly rewarding.”

Myles said the orchestra provides an opportunity for people involved in policing to support one another outside work while sharing their musical abilities with audiences.

British Police Symphony Orchestra Brings Officers Together Through Music

The British Police Symphony Orchestra is made up of serving and retired police officers, police staff and members of the wider policing community from across the UK.

Its musicians volunteer their time, using performances to connect with communities and demonstrate another side of policing.

The orchestra also offers members a chance to build friendships and share experiences with colleagues from different forces.

For Myles, performing alongside people who understand the challenges of policing provides both a creative outlet and a supportive environment.

Birmingham Concert to Feature Music From Film and Fantasy

The December performance will take place at Symphony Hall in Birmingham, one of the country’s leading concert venues.

Under the direction of conductor Dr Richard Jenkinson, the orchestra will take audiences through a programme inspired by familiar fictional worlds and traditional stories.

The evening will be hosted by Danny Mizon, a former police officer, and will conclude with a Proms-style finale featuring indoor fireworks.

The concert is supported by NicheRMS365.

How to Get Tickets for the December Concert

The British Police Symphony Orchestra’s Proms performance is scheduled for Saturday 5 December 2026 at Symphony Hall, Birmingham.

Tickets and further details are available through the British Police Symphony Orchestra’s official events page.

Wiltshire Police highlighted Myles’s involvement in the concert in a statement issued on Wednesday 11 November, recognising the dedication required to combine his musical interests with his work as a detective sergeant.

 

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