Wiltshire Police has paid tribute to Brenda Sterry, the force’s first female chief inspector, following her death aged 90.

Ms Sterry, who died in August, served policing communities for three decades and was remembered for breaking barriers throughout her career.

She joined Eastbourne Borough Police before turning 20, after special permission was obtained from the Home Office because of her age.

Pioneering career from Cyprus to Wiltshire

Two years into her career, she volunteered to serve in Cyprus during the Greek-Cypriot War of Independence.

After returning to Britain and passing her sergeant promotion examination, she joined Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and went on to become Bournemouth’s first female inspector.

She later moved to Wiltshire Constabulary, where she became its first female chief inspector. She served as sub-divisional commander in the Chippenham area and also held the role of acting divisional commander.

Charity work after retirement

After retiring from policing following 30 years of service, Ms Sterry continued helping others, including leading a convoy carrying medical aid from Brighton to Kosovo during the Balkan conflict and driving an ambulance herself.

Wiltshire Police extended its condolences to her family, friends and former colleagues, saying she would be remembered with “great respect and gratitude”.