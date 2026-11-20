A suspected repeat shoplifter has been charged with nine offences as Wiltshire Police revealed the results of a crackdown on retail crime across the county.

The suspect was arrested in Salisbury during Safer Business Action Week, which began on 9 November, and was remanded in custody. Officers said they were seeking a Criminal Behaviour Order.

The force said uniformed and plain-clothes officers joined councils, security teams and business partnerships to tackle theft and improve safety for shop workers.

Hundreds of shops visited

In Trowbridge, officers visited 33 businesses and carried out around 30 hours of retail patrols. A suspected shoplifter was detained and goods were recovered.

Police also visited 61 shops in Warminster, 15 in Chippenham, 84 in Royal Wootton Bassett and 20 around Amesbury.

In Swindon, teams patrolled Greenbridge Retail Park, Orbital Shopping Park, the Designer Outlet and the town centre, with more than 100 premises visited.

The operation also resulted in arrests connected with suspected drug supply and financial crime.

Police urge businesses to report offences

Chief Inspector Carly Nesbitt, Wiltshire Police’s business crime lead, said: “Business crime is not victimless. It affects livelihoods, can leave shop workers feeling unsafe and has an impact on the wider community.”

She said cooperation with retailers was vital to building evidence against repeat offenders and protecting staff.

The force said targeted patrols and crime prevention work would continue beyond the week of action.