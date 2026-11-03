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KING OF THE TASER Wiltshire Police sergeant retires after 43 years of military and police service

A Wiltshire Police sergeant who has dedicated more than four decades to serving the public has retired after being recognised with a prestigious long-service medal.

Sergeant Peter Tuite has completed a 43-year career spanning 22 years in the military and 21 years with Wiltshire Police.

He formally retired on Tuesday, 3 November, after receiving the Police Long Service and Good Conduct Medal in recognition of his contribution to public service.

From military service to frontline policing

Sgt Tuite joined Wiltshire Police in October 2005, beginning his career with the response team in Trowbridge.

Over the following two decades, he served in a variety of roles, including response policing, firearms, neighbourhood policing and operational training.

He progressed from police constable to sergeant, gaining extensive experience supporting frontline officers and responding to challenging incidents.

Colleagues have praised his professionalism, leadership and commitment to helping both fellow officers and the communities they serve.

Led Wiltshire Police Taser training programmes

In recent years, Sgt Tuite became a key member of the force’s Operational Training Team, helping to prepare officers for the demands of frontline policing.

As Chief Taser Instructor, he played a leading role in introducing new equipment and training programmes across Wiltshire Police.

He oversaw the rollout of the Taser X2 programme in 2017 before leading the introduction of the newer Taser 10 in early 2026.

His responsibilities included developing training materials and personally delivering instruction to officers.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he also led the Operational Training Team for more than a year, ensuring officers continued receiving essential training and support while many other departments were working remotely.

Honoured at royal and national remembrance events

Sgt Tuite’s service has previously been recognised at major national events.

In 2010, he represented Wiltshire Police at The Queen’s Royal Garden Party.

He was also among those attending the Festival of Remembrance at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 2025.

Both occasions reflected the recognition he had received for his dedication to public service.

Wiltshire Police pays tribute to retiring sergeant

In a statement marking his retirement, Wiltshire Police praised Sgt Tuite’s commitment, leadership and professionalism.

The force highlighted his calm approach to difficult situations, his support for colleagues and the contribution he had made to developing the next generation of officers.

His retirement marks the end of a career combining more than two decades of military service with a further 21 years in policing.

Sgt Tuite leaves Wiltshire Police having served across frontline operations, specialist training and leadership roles, with his work helping to shape officer training and operational safety within the force.

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