Wiltshire Police has agreed to pay a claimant’s reasonable legal costs after settling a High Court challenge over its sponsorship of Swindon Pride.

The force reached an agreement shortly before a full hearing was due to take place in Bristol. The challenge was brought by barrister Sarah Phillimore, who questioned whether police support for the event could undermine perceptions of impartiality.

Chief Constable Catherine Roper acknowledged that the force’s involvement had given some people the unintended impression that officers might not treat differing views fairly.

Challenge over Pride event sponsorship

The dispute centred on Wiltshire Police sponsoring Swindon Pride in August 2025, operating a stall and displaying Pride and transgender flag colours on police clothing and materials.

Ms Phillimore argued that the activities went beyond community engagement and risked compromising police neutrality. The force defended engagement with LGBTQ+ communities while recognising the need to be seen as impartial.

Chief Constable responds to settlement

Ms Roper said: “We must protect that engagement while remaining, and being seen to remain, politically and operationally impartial.”

Wiltshire Police said it had reviewed its practices. The settlement means the court did not make a final ruling on the merits of this particular claim.

Ms Phillimore welcomed the agreement but criticised the expenditure on legal proceedings.

Final costs have not been disclosed

The force agreed to pay reasonable costs connected with the challenge, including an earlier hearing. The final figure has not been confirmed.

The case follows separate legal scrutiny of police participation in Pride events, including an earlier High Court ruling concerning Northumbria Police. That judgment addressed specific police conduct rather than imposing a blanket prohibition on community engagement.