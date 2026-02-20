Winsford Man Faces Jail After Guilty Plea in Teen Girl Assault

Wahib Naji, 26, from William Street, Winsford, has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl. He appeared at Chester Crown Court on February 18 where he admitted three charges, including two counts of assault by penetration and one of sexual assault.

Initial Denial to Sudden Change of Heart

Naji originally denied two of the charges but dramatically changed his plea this week. He admitted the third charge while still in the dock during Wednesday’s hearing.

Facing Sentence in April

Judge Patrick Thompson ordered Naji to register with the police at a specific station and remanded him in custody. He is due back at Chester Crown Court on April 2 to receive his sentence.