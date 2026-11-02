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BOMB THREAT Fighter jets escort Wizz Air flight from London after bomb threat forces emergency landing in Budapest

A Wizz Air passenger plane flying from London Luton to Bulgaria was forced to divert to Budapest after a reported bomb threat, with Hungarian fighter jets scrambled to escort the aircraft to safety.

The Airbus A321neo was travelling to Sofia on Monday, 2 November, when the alarm was raised during the flight.

Hungarian authorities deployed Gripen fighter aircraft to escort the passenger jet into Hungarian airspace before it landed safely at Budapest’s Liszt Ferenc International Airport.

The flight had reportedly changed course over Bosnia and Herzegovina before requesting permission to land in the Hungarian capital.

Emergency services respond at Budapest airport

Firefighters, police and counter-terrorism personnel attended the airport as emergency arrangements were put in place.

Wizz Air told Hungarian news outlet 24.hu that the aircraft and its passengers were undergoing security checks, and that the airline was cooperating with authorities.

Runway 2 was reportedly closed temporarily during the response, with other arriving and departing aircraft directed to the airport’s remaining runway.

Hungarian fighter jets scrambled

Hungarian reporting said the air defence alert was raised under NATO procedures and that Gripen jets were deployed within minutes to escort the airliner.

Military officials said the fighter aircraft returned to base after the landing, while police took responsibility for further security measures.

The airline confirmed that the plane had landed safely and said the safety of passengers and crew remained its priority.

There was no immediate confirmation that an explosive device had been found. The circumstances of the threat remained under investigation at the time of the initial reports.

Source: Hungarian reporting including Index and 24.hu, and Wizz Air’s statement as reported by local media.

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