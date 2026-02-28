Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

STREET SHOOTING Wolverhampton Gunmen Locked Up for Nearly 80 Years After Shooting

Two men from Wolverhampton have been jailed for a combined 78 years after a terrifying...

Published: 2:47 pm February 28, 2026
Updated: 2:47 pm February 28, 2026

Two men from Wolverhampton have been jailed for a combined 78 years after a terrifying street shooting left three women injured.

Street Shooting Horror in Wolverhampton

On the night of 27 September 2024, Shaun Andrews, 24, and DeShaun White, 22, fired shots from a black Seat Ibiza at a group outside a bar on Frederick Street. Three women were hit and seriously injured.

The attackers fled the scene, racing along Compton Road towards Nottingham.

Police Hunt Ends With Arrests in Wolverhampton and Manchester

Gunfire officers tracked the car returning to Wolverhampton. Two days later, the vehicle was stopped on Parkfield Road near Birmingham New Road.

  • White, the car’s registered keeper and insured driver, was arrested on the spot.
  • Andrews fled to Scotland but was later caught by police in Manchester.

Harsh Sentences for Callous Crime

At Wolverhampton Crown Court on 26 February, Andrews was sentenced to 40 years. White got 38 years. Both were convicted of three counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Det Insp Racheal Allen, Major Crime Unit: “The three women are sadly still continuing to recover from their injuries inflicted by the violence these two men unleashed. Gun crime is a danger we cannot tolerate on our streets. This sentencing sends a strong message that those who carry it out will be punished and spend many, many years behind bars.”

More news from Birmingham

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

TRIPLE CRACKDOWN Drug Bust Shakes Porthleven: Man Charged After Triple Warrant Raid

UK News

The smart way to learn Blackjack without a casino

UK News

IN HOT WATER Drug Dealer Jailed After Caught with Loaded Gun and £36k Cash

UK News

TOUGH LUCK Hotel Noise Row Ends in Brutal 11-Year Jail Term

UK News

MAJOR VICTORY Drug Dealer Jailed After Breaking Cop’s Finger in Ipswich

UK News

ESCAPES PRISON Van Driver Jailed for Near Train Disaster at Level Crossing

UK News

Man Jailed for Brutal Morning Knife Attack at Bognor Regis Station

UK News

FORMER BOXING MANAGER Amir Khan’s Ex-Manager Jailed for Shocking Sex Crimes

UK News

TRAM HORROR Tram Derails in Milan: Pedestrian Killed, Dozens Hurt in Horror Crash

UK News

TRIO FOUND GUILTY Three Men Found Guilty of Teen’s Murder After Shocking Hanworth Park Stabbing

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

STREET HORROR Man, 49, Arrested After Setting Himself on Fire in St Leonards Street

National News

Man, 49, Arrested After Setting Himself on Fire in St Leonards Street

National News

HORRIFIC ABUSE Nico Barraclough Jailed for 11 Years Over Horrific Abuse of Teen Girl

UK News

Nico Barraclough Jailed for 11 Years Over Horrific Abuse of Teen Girl

UK News

ROAD RAGE Road Rage Horror in Crawley: 60-Year-Old Man Assaulted

National News

Road Rage Horror in Crawley: 60-Year-Old Man Assaulted

National News
MORE FOR YOU

MASSIVE STRIKES Trump Threatens Iran: Surrender or Face “Certain Death” as US Joins Israel in Massive Strikes

US News

Trump Threatens Iran: Surrender or Face “Certain Death” as US Joins Israel in Massive Strikes

US News

BRING HIM HOME Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 27-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Islington

UK News

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 27-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Islington

UK News

RACE ATTACK Couple Hit with Racist Assault Charges After Park Incident

UK News

Couple Hit with Racist Assault Charges After Park Incident

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

EMERGENCY CREWS RUSH TO THE SCENE Police Confirm No Suspicious Activity in Bradford

UK News

Police Confirm No Suspicious Activity in Bradford

UK News

TRAGIC END Police find body Found in Sevenoaks of Paul Benfield

Breaking News

Police find body Found in Sevenoaks of Paul Benfield

Breaking News

KNIFE ATTACK Armed police close road in Winchester following early-morning stabbing

UK News

Armed police close road in Winchester following early-morning stabbing

UK News
Watch Live