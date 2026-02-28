Two men from Wolverhampton have been jailed for a combined 78 years after a terrifying street shooting left three women injured.

Street Shooting Horror in Wolverhampton

On the night of 27 September 2024, Shaun Andrews, 24, and DeShaun White, 22, fired shots from a black Seat Ibiza at a group outside a bar on Frederick Street. Three women were hit and seriously injured.

The attackers fled the scene, racing along Compton Road towards Nottingham.

Police Hunt Ends With Arrests in Wolverhampton and Manchester

Gunfire officers tracked the car returning to Wolverhampton. Two days later, the vehicle was stopped on Parkfield Road near Birmingham New Road.

White, the car’s registered keeper and insured driver, was arrested on the spot.

Andrews fled to Scotland but was later caught by police in Manchester.

Harsh Sentences for Callous Crime

At Wolverhampton Crown Court on 26 February, Andrews was sentenced to 40 years. White got 38 years. Both were convicted of three counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Det Insp Racheal Allen, Major Crime Unit: “The three women are sadly still continuing to recover from their injuries inflicted by the violence these two men unleashed. Gun crime is a danger we cannot tolerate on our streets. This sentencing sends a strong message that those who carry it out will be punished and spend many, many years behind bars.”

