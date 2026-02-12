Watch Live
Wolverhampton Hit-and-Run Horror: Driver Jailed 24 Years for Running Man Over Twice

A Wolverhampton man has been locked up for 24 years after he ran over a...

Published: 9:42 am February 12, 2026
Updated: 8:44 pm February 12, 2026

A Wolverhampton man has been locked up for 24 years after he ran over a victim twice during a brutal street attack, while his girlfriend brazenly stole a gold chain from the injured man.

Attack on Pope Road Leaves Man Seriously Hurt

West Midlands Police revealed the shocking details following a violent incident on Pope Road, The Scotlands, on 2 July last year. At around 2.20pm, officers were called to a collision where a 42-year-old man lay seriously injured. Paramedics treated him for severe leg, rib, and shoulder injuries before rushing him to the hospital.

Couple’s Shocking Crime Caught on CCTV

Investigations uncovered that Melvin Winters, 46, and his girlfriend Josie James, 32, had an argument with the victim that day. CCTV footage showed Winters knocking the man over with a black Vauxhall Insignia, then circling back to strike him a second time while he was still down.

As the victim lay bleeding, James stepped out of the car and snatched a gold chain from him before the pair fled the scene. Police found the abandoned car nearby in Masefield Mews just under an hour after the attack.

Justice Served: Couple Sentenced for Attempted Murder and Robbery

The criminals were arrested at separate homes on 5 July. Winters initially denied attempted murder, and both he and James denied robbery charges. But after a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court, both were found guilty in December.

Winters was slammed with a 24-year prison sentence plus an extra four years on licence after release. James received a hefty nine-year sentence for her part in the crime.

The vicious attack and cold-hearted robbery have sent shockwaves through the local community as the victim continues his recovery.

