A vile predator who sexually exploited teenage girls and threatened a 12-year-old into sharing indecent images has been locked up for 18 years. Gurpreet Randhawa, known as “Ziggy,” targeted vulnerable girls, forcing his twisted attacks in Wolverhampton.

Multiple Rapes and Chilling Threats

Randhawa raped one 15-year-old girl three times between August and September last year. His most brutal attack saw him drive the girl to a car park and assault her in the back of his car. When she resisted, he grabbed her by the throat.

The brave teenager reported the ordeal to her school, which quickly alerted police. Randhawa was arrested the same day.

Horrific Abuse Spanning Social Media

Using multiple aliases, Randhawa targeted a 12-year-old girl on social media. He sent inappropriate videos and pictures of himself and threatened harm to force her into sharing indecent images. He even pushed her to involve friends.

He also shared live footage of himself having sex with another 15-year-old girl, whom he forced and abused while filming without her knowledge. Randhawa supplied drugs during the attack, compounding his crimes.

Court Finds Rapist Guilty, Sentences Him to 18 Years

Thanks to the courage of the victims, the police built a strong case. Randhawa pleaded guilty to:

Four counts of rape

Taking indecent images of a child

Sharing indecent images

Engaging in sexual communication with a child

All offences took place between July 2024 and September 2025.

The 21-year-old from Wellington Road, Wolverhampton, was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday, 12 February.