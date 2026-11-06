A 19-year-old woman has been seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on the A374 in Plymouth, prompting a police investigation and an appeal for witnesses.

Emergency services were called to Plymouth Road at approximately 10.05pm on Thursday, 5 November 2026, following reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a grey Kawasaki motorcycle.

The rider suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Devon and Cornwall Police closed the road for several hours while specialist traffic officers examined the scene.

Teenage motorcyclist seriously injured on A374

The collision happened on the A374 Plymouth Road, one of the main routes through the city.

Police confirmed that a grey Kawasaki motorcycle was the only vehicle reported to have been involved.

The 19-year-old woman riding the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital following the crash.

Her current condition has not been disclosed.

Officers have not confirmed what caused the motorcycle to leave its intended course or whether any other road users witnessed the collision.

Road closed for several hours

The A374 was closed while officers from Devon and Cornwall Police’s Roads Policing Team conducted a detailed examination of the scene.

The closure remained in place for several hours as investigators gathered evidence and assessed the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police thanked motorists and local residents for their patience while the investigation was carried out.

Police appeal for dashcam footage

Investigators are now asking anyone who witnessed the collision or was travelling along Plymouth Road shortly before 10.05pm to come forward.

Officers are particularly interested in dashcam footage or other recordings that could help establish what happened.

Anyone with relevant information should contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101 or submit a report through the force’s website.

The police reference is log 765 of 5 November 2026.

The investigation remains ongoing.