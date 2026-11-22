Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a 22-year-old woman was raped in Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Park late on Friday night.

Police Scotland said the attack happened near the Kelvin Walkway at approximately 11.50pm on 20 November.

The man being sought was described as white, aged between 30 and 40, around 5ft 10in tall and of heavy build. He reportedly spoke with an English accent and wore a black hoodie, black trousers and a black face covering.

Witness appeal following attack

Detective Superintendent Peter Sharp said officers were carrying out extensive enquiries and urged anyone who had been near the park to come forward, however minor their information might seem.

Police said they would increase patrols in the area to reassure local people.

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 1190 of 21 November, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No arrest had been announced in the initial appeal.