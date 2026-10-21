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MURDER ARREST Woman, 47, dies after Bridgend incident as man arrested on suspicion of murder

A 47-year-old woman has died following a serious incident in Bridgend, with a 61-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder.

South Wales Police said officers were called to Coity Road at around 12.43pm on Monday, 19 October, after reports that a car had collided with a wall.

When officers arrived, they established that the driver had suffered injuries which were not believed to have been caused by the collision.

Despite receiving medical treatment, the woman, from North Cornelly, later died in hospital.

Her family has been informed, although formal identification has not yet taken place.

Man arrested after major police operation

Following a significant policing operation in the nearby Ger-y-Nant area, a 61-year-old man from Bridgend was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody.

Chief Superintendent Jason Rees said: “A man is now in custody following a significant policing operation in Ger-y-nant overnight.

“This is a deeply distressing incident, and our thoughts are with the victim’s family, and everyone affected.”

He thanked the local community for its support and said the arrest had been made without any further injuries.

Residents who had been displaced from their homes overnight are being supported in returning.

Police appeal for information

South Wales Police said its investigation remains ongoing and officers are appealing for information and footage that could assist.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant CCTV, doorbell, dashcam or mobile phone footage should contact police quoting reference 2600342470.

The force has not released further details about the woman’s injuries or the circumstances leading up to the collision.

 

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