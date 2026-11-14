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HATE ATTACK Woman chased and kicked after transphobic abuse in suspected hate crime attack in Totnes

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was allegedly subjected to transphobic abuse before being chased and kicked by a man in Totnes, Devon.

The woman, aged in her 30s, reported being targeted near Waterside Bistro, close to Totnes Bridge on Fore Street, on Tuesday, 27 October 2026.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the area at around 11.50am following reports of a hate-related assault and public order offence.

Officers were told that a man had shouted transphobic abuse at the woman before a verbal confrontation developed.

The victim reported that the man then chased her and kicked her.

Police release description of man following Totnes assault

Detectives are now trying to identify the man involved and are urging anyone who witnessed the confrontation to come forward.

The man is described as white, approximately 50 years old and of medium build.

He was reportedly walking two small black or brown dogs at the time of the incident.

Police believe the man regularly visits Totnes and may be known to people in the local area.

Witnesses urged to contact police

Officers are appealing to anyone who was near Waterside Bistro, Totnes Bridge or Fore Street at the time of the incident and may have witnessed the alleged assault.

Police are also asking anyone who recognises the description of the man, particularly someone seen walking two small dark-coloured dogs, to contact them.

Anyone with information should call Devon and Cornwall Police on 101 or report details through the Devon and Cornwall Police website, quoting crime reference 50260294092.

The incident is being investigated as a hate-related assault and public order offence.

Police have not confirmed whether any arrests have been made.

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