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FATAL CRASH Woman in Her 70s Killed After Being Hit by Van in Wembley as Driver Arrested

Two Men Killed in Horror Crash Near Truro as Police Appeal for Witnesses

A woman in her 70s has died after being struck by a van in Wembley, with the driver arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving and driving without insurance.

Emergency services were called to The Avenue, Wembley, at approximately 5.45pm on Tuesday 10 November 2026, following reports of a collision involving a van and a pedestrian.

Metropolitan Police officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service, whose paramedics attempted to save the woman’s life.

Despite their efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from police officers.

A 45-year-old man who was driving the van was arrested at the scene.

He was not injured in the collision and remained in police custody at the time of the Metropolitan Police’s latest statement.

Fatal Collision on The Avenue in Wembley

Police launched an investigation after receiving reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a van on The Avenue on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services attended the location, where paramedics provided urgent treatment to the injured woman.

However, she died at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the victim was in her 70s but has not released her identity.

Officers are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision, including the movements of the van before it struck the pedestrian.

The force has not disclosed the vehicle’s direction of travel or whether the woman was crossing the road when the incident happened.

Van Driver Arrested on Suspicion of Two Offences

The 45-year-old van driver was detained by police following the collision.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving and driving without insurance.

Police confirmed that he was not injured.

The man remained in custody while officers continued their enquiries.

No charges have been announced in connection with the investigation.

Detectives Appeal for CCTV and Dashcam Footage

The Metropolitan Police is appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or may have recorded it to contact investigators.

Detective Inspector Simon Ager, who is leading the investigation, said:

“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the woman who died at this extremely difficult time.

“As we try to build up a full picture of the incident, we want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any relevant information, particularly anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage.”

Police are keen to hear from motorists who were travelling along The Avenue around 5.45pm and residents or businesses who may have captured footage of the incident or the moments beforehand.

Even footage that does not show the collision itself could help detectives establish the movements of the vehicles and pedestrians involved.

Police Continue Fatal Collision Investigation

Investigators are working to establish how the collision occurred.

The Metropolitan Police has not confirmed whether speed, visibility or any other circumstances contributed to the incident.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 5569/10NOV.

The investigation remains ongoing as officers support the woman’s family and gather evidence surrounding her death.

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