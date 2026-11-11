Woman in Her 80s Found on Fire at Watford Flats as Police Launch Attempted Murder Investigation

A woman in her 80s is fighting for her life in hospital after being found on fire in the communal area of a block of flats in Watford, prompting an attempted murder investigation.

Hertfordshire Police were called to Caractacus Cottage View, in the Holywell area of Watford, at approximately 12.47pm on Monday 9 November 2026.

The pensioner was discovered on fire in a first-floor communal area of the residential building.

She suffered significant injuries and was taken to hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

Detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit have launched an attempted murder investigation and are urgently appealing for witnesses.

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who noticed suspicious activity around the flats or saw someone leaving the area at the time of the incident.

Pensioner Found on Fire in Communal Area of Flats

Emergency services were alerted shortly before 12.50pm on Monday after the elderly woman was discovered in the first-floor communal area of the building.

She had sustained serious injuries and required hospital treatment.

Hertfordshire Police confirmed on Tuesday evening that the woman remained critically ill.

Her family has been informed and is receiving support from specially trained officers.

Detectives have not disclosed how the fire started or what circumstances led to the woman being injured.

The force has also not confirmed whether anyone has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Detectives Treat Incident as Attempted Murder

Detective Inspector Adam Bridges, from the Major Crime Unit, is leading the investigation.

He said:

“Our thoughts remain with the woman and her family, who are being supported by specially trained officers during this extremely distressing time.

“Detectives are currently working at pace to establish how the woman came to sustain her injuries and are currently treating the incident as attempted murder.”

Police have not released details of any suspected offender or established publicly whether the woman was deliberately set alight.

However, the circumstances are considered sufficiently serious for detectives to investigate the incident as suspected attempted murder.

Police Seek Witnesses and CCTV Footage

Investigators are appealing to anyone who was in Caractacus Cottage View or the surrounding streets around lunchtime on Monday.

Officers want to speak to people who may have witnessed unusual or suspicious behaviour, particularly anyone who saw a person leaving the area around the time the woman was discovered.

Detectives are also requesting CCTV and dashcam recordings that could assist the investigation.

DI Bridges said:

“We’re asking anyone with information which may assist us to please come forward.

“Did you witness any suspicious activity around the time or see anyone leaving the area?

“We’re also keen to hear from anyone who may have captured any dash cam or CCTV footage from the vicinity.

“If you have any information at all, please contact us straightaway.”

Police Acknowledge Concerns Among Watford Residents

The investigation has prompted concern within the local community, with detectives recognising the impact of an incident involving such serious injuries at a residential building.

DI Bridges urged anyone worried about what happened to speak directly with officers.

He said:

“We appreciate the incident will also have an impact on the wider community. If you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to approach officers in the area.”

The investigation is being conducted under Operation Tibbin.

How to Contact Police

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Hertfordshire Police through the force’s dedicated investigation portal: Operation Tibbin

Information can also be submitted through the Hertfordshire Police website, or by calling 101, quoting ISR 305 of 9 November 2026.

People who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The woman’s condition remains critical, and detectives are continuing their investigation into how she sustained her injuries.