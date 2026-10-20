A 33-year-old woman has been jailed for four years and eight months after admitting a series of sexual offences involving children, including repeatedly sexually assaulting a young girl and sharing recordings of the abuse online.

Lorna Hargreaves, formerly of Sutton-in-Ashfield, was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court after pleading guilty to four counts of sexually assaulting a child.

She also admitted three counts of distributing indecent images of a child, as well as offences involving taking and making indecent images, voyeurism and possession of extreme pornographic material.

Abuse uncovered after police raid

The court heard that Hargreaves repeatedly abused one child during 2025 and recorded some of the offending.

Police said the footage was then shared with another person who had a sexual interest in children.

She also took indecent images involving the same child and another victim.

The offending was uncovered after officers searched Hargreaves’ home on 3 December and seized digital devices containing videos and images.

Investigators also found further indecent images of children and evidence linked to voyeurism offences committed between 2022 and 2025.

Police said Hargreaves had secretly recorded people in intimate situations without their knowledge and shared some of that material online.

Lifetime sex offenders register

Hargreaves was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison.

She was also made subject to a 12-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and must remain on the sex offenders register for life.

A lifetime restraining order was imposed preventing her from contacting her victims.

Detective Constable Kayley Freeman, from Nottinghamshire Police’s Internet Child Exploitation Team, described Hargreaves as a “highly manipulative sexual predator” and said investigators hoped the sentence would allow her victims to begin recovering from the abuse.

The identities of the children involved are legally protected and must not be published.