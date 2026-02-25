Watch Live
VIOLENT TUBE THEFT Woman Jailed for Rubbishing Phone and Snatching Cash on Central Line Train

Gloria Makanjuola Caught After Violent Theft on Tube A brazen woman who attacked a man...

Published: 11:23 pm February 25, 2026
Updated: 11:23 pm February 25, 2026

Gloria Makanjuola Caught After Violent Theft on Tube

A brazen woman who attacked a man on a Central Line train, smashed his phone, and snatched £60 in cash has been locked up.

Gloria Makanjuola, 35, from Ilford, was sentenced to nine months in jail at Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday, 19 February. She pleaded guilty to assault and attempted theft after a chilling late-night Tube incident.

Attack on Eastbound Train Shocks Victim

The victim was peacefully reading a newspaper just before midnight on 3 March 2023, heading eastbound towards Hainault.

  • Makanjuola sat beside him and immediately asked for money.
  • She ransacked his coat pocket, pulling out his phone and promising to return it if paid.
  • The victim tried to retrieve his phone, but she grabbed his wallet and scooped £60 cash.
  • She violently hit and bent his fingers in a desperate bid to keep what she stole.

Despite the assault, the man escaped, sprinting down the carriage and snatching back his smashed phone. Makanjuola chased and tackled him near the train doors just as they reached Hainault station.

Quick Police Action Leads to Arrest

After the woman fled the station, members of the public and railway staff helped the injured victim. His phone was badly broken, and the attack was reported immediately.

British Transport Police quickly sprang into action. At 1am, an officer spotted a woman matching Makanjuola’s description at a nearby petrol station, arrested her on the spot, and linked her to the assault and theft.

Makanjuola will now serve her jail term for the brazen attack on London’s Tube passengers.

