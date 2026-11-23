A woman in her 60s has died after being struck by a lorry in Trowbridge while accompanied by a two-year-old child, who escaped serious injury.

The collision happened at traffic lights on Stallard Street shortly after 10am on Monday (23 November).

Emergency services attended, but the pedestrian, who was from Trowbridge, was pronounced dead at the scene. The child with her did not suffer serious injuries.

Man arrested following fatal collision

A man in his 50s from Cardiff has been arrested on suspicion of careless driving. According to the initial report, he remained in police custody for questioning on Monday afternoon.

The woman’s family have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

Stallard Street was closed as officers from Wiltshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Team examined the scene.

Police appeal for driver of white Nissan SUV

Investigators particularly want to trace the driver of a white Nissan SUV who is believed to have witnessed the collision.

PC Mike Handscomb, from the Serious Collision Investigation Team, said: “A white Nissan SUV was travelling alongside the HGV involved in the collision in Stallard Street and the driver would have directly witnessed the collision.

“They did stop at the scene however they left before police arrived. We are keen to speak to this person immediately.”

Officers have spoken to several witnesses but are urging the Nissan driver to come forward.

Anyone with information or relevant dashcam footage can email [email protected], quoting incident reference 54260140189.