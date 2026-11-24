A woman in North Carolina says an artificial intelligence assistant used by her apartment complex told her she could pay rent late, only for an eviction notice to follow.

What happened

Laura Mack, a resident at Colony Townhome Apartments in Raleigh, says she warned the management company she could not pay on time because she was recovering from surgery.

She says an email exchange on 8 November appeared to approve payment on 30 November. But she received an eviction notice dated 16 November and says staff subsequently told her the chatbot’s response was wrong.

Latest information

The disputed amount was reported as $3,934.17. Mack says she has been staying in a hotel and attempted to challenge the eviction at Wake County courthouse.

Colony Townhome Apartments told local reporters it was gathering information and intended to provide an update. The complex has not publicly accepted Mack’s account of what happened.

The case has prompted renewed calls from a North Carolina state senator for clearer rules requiring AI chatbot disclosures. Proposed legislation has not become law, and the legal effect of the messages in Mack’s individual tenancy has not been established.