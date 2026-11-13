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SERIOUS INJURIES Woman seriously injured after being blown over while filming air ambulance take-off near Southend Airport

A woman was seriously injured after being knocked to the ground by powerful downwash from an air ambulance helicopter while filming its departure near Southend Airport, an official investigation has revealed.

The woman had stepped outside her home to record the helicopter taking off from a nearby field when the force of the rotor-generated airflow blew her over.

The incident happened on 28 February 2026, but the circumstances have only now been detailed in a report published by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) on Thursday (12 November).

The helicopter, a Leonardo AW169 registered G-HHEM, had been dispatched from North Weald Airfield in Essex to attend a medical emergency in a residential area east of London Southend Airport.

It landed in a field close to Southend Airport railway station at approximately 5.46pm, allowing two paramedics to leave the aircraft and attend to a patient.

Woman filming helicopter blown over within seconds

Before departing the field, the helicopter commander noticed several bystanders, including children, standing near a roadside fence.

He approached the group and instructed them to move to the opposite side of the road for their safety.

However, a woman living across the road had not yet come outside and was therefore unaware of the warning.

After hearing the helicopter’s engines starting, she left her house to film its departure, positioning herself on her driveway near a parked car.

She was approximately 30 metres from the aircraft.

At around 6.08pm, the helicopter began climbing almost vertically, initially towards a height of approximately 200 feet.

About 50 seconds into the climb, powerful downwash from the helicopter struck the area where the woman was standing, knocking her over.

She suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital after a relative rushed to help her.

The helicopter crew departed without knowing that anyone had been injured. The operator was informed of the incident four days later.

Investigators identify possible funnel effect

The AAIB investigation found that the helicopter had drifted towards the road during its climb.

Investigators also established that wind conditions would have carried the aircraft’s downwash in the direction of the woman’s home.

The force of the airflow may have been intensified by nearby obstacles, including a hedge, the house and the parked vehicle.

The report concluded:

An observer of the helicopter departing from a field was blown over by its downwash as she stood outside her house.

Investigators said the surrounding structures may have channelled the air, creating a funnel effect and increasing the force experienced by the woman.

The commander explained that the hedge bordering the field had obstructed his view of the houses opposite.

Had he seen the woman, he said he would have warned her about the potential danger from the helicopter’s downwash.

Safety warning issued to air ambulance pilots

Following the incident, the helicopter operator issued a safety instruction to all its pilots on 29 May 2026.

The guidance reminded crews of the hazards created by helicopter downwash, particularly when operating near members of the public, residential properties and other obstacles.

It also emphasised that dangerous downwash can occur during take-off as well as landing.

The AAIB report recorded one serious injury and no damage to the aircraft.

The investigation is published in the AAIB’s November 2026 bulletin under reference AAIB-31558.

 

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