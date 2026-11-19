Family and friends have paid tribute to a father of two with close ties to Woolwich who died unexpectedly aged 38.

Lee John Edgley died on 31 August. Lauren Azzopardi, who knew him from the age of 18 and shares a daughter with him, described him as loving, caring and fiercely protective of his family.

She recalled his love of music, boxing and the gym, as well as the time he spent with his children.

“He was such a good dad. He was always taking her out, feeding the ducks, flying kites, playing and taking her to the park, just being that silly dad really,” she said.

Fundraising appeal for a lasting memorial

Mr Edgley’s funeral took place in Woolwich earlier this month, with his daughter among those who spoke at the service.

Ms Azzopardi said the family hoped to create a permanent place where his children could remember him.

“So I want an actual space, so she’s got somewhere to go and actually sit to be with him,” she said.

Friends and relatives have launched a fundraising appeal with a £5,000 target to help with costs and a memorial. The appeal had raised around £1,150 at the time of the original report.

Donations can be made through the family’s fundraising appeal.